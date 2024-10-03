Expand / Collapse search

Eastpointe High School security guard disarms student who brought loaded gun to school

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 3, 2024 11:55am EDT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A security guard at Eastpointe High School disarmed a student after noticing a bulge in the teen's waistband Thursday morning.

Police said the student was entering the school around 8 a.m. when the guard saw something on the 16-year-old's waistband and tried to check the student with a metal detector wand. When the student refused to cooperate with being checked, there was a struggle between the student and the guard.

The guard was able to get the loaded handgun, which was stolen, away from the student. The teen was taken into custody pending charges.

"Although we do not know the reason for the student bringing the weapon to the school, there is a high possibility that the security guard’s actions possibly prevented a tragic situation," Eastpointe police said in a press release. 

Police said the incident led to a lockdown that has since been lifted. 

