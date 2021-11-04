Eastpointe High School student arrested after threatening to shoot up school on Instagram

An Eastpointe High School student was arrested Thursday after police say he posted on Instagram that he was going to shoot up the school.

Police said the student was holding a rifle magazine in the photo. Another student reported the photo, and the school was locked down.

Officers arrested the student. They said he had no weapon at school nor at home. It appears he took the photo a few weeks ago while at a friend's home.

The student was taken to the Macomb County Youth Home, where he is expected to be charged with making an intentional threat to commit act of violence against school.