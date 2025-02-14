Eastpointe man charged for police pursuit that injured Warren officer in crash

article

The Brief An Eastpointe man has been charged in a police pursuit ending in a crash that injured a Warren police officer. Michael Brooks is facing four felonies and a CPS investigation for fleeing with his 12-year-old daughter in the car. Brooks has a long criminal history according to police including fleeing an eluding and narcotics possession.



The 33-year-old suspect in a police pursuit that ended in two separate crashes at Eight Mile and Mound Thursday, has been charged.

Michael Brooks of Eastpointe was arragined for fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Warren police and leading a cruiser on a pursuit. It ended when he allegedly ran a red light, striking two other vehicles, while the cruiser giving chase got into a separate crash.

The backstory:

Inside his Cadillac sedan - which police were trying to pull over for having an improper license plate - Brooks had his 12-year-old daughter. She suffered minor injuries, while the police officer had to be extricated from his cruiser and was hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition.

"The pursuing officer was also involved in a separate single-vehicle crash on Mound Road, north of Eight Mile," Warren police said in a release. "The injured officer remains hospitalized in stable condition and, after surgery, hopes to be released from the hospital soon.

"It is virtually unprecedented for officers to encounter a fleeing suspect with their own child in the car."

Brooks - who has been found to have an extensive criminal history - has been charged with:

Fleeing and eluding second degree, a 10-year felony.

Third degree child abuse, a two-year felony.

Driving with a suspended license causing serious injury, a five-year felony

License plate forgery, a one-year felony.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety only with a GPS tether required if bond is posted.

"Brooks’ extensive criminal history reveals a pattern of disregard for the law and recklessness in the community," police said in a release.

He has previous felony convictions for possession of synthetic narcotics, fleeing and eluding fourth degree, fleeing and eluding third degree, weapons possession, and possession of methamphetamine or ecstasy.

Brooks also has numerous open suspensions and previous convictions for driving on a suspended license.

Due to Brooks fleeing the traffic stop with his own child in the vehicle, investigators have notified Child Protective Services of the incident.