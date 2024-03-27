Eastpointe massage parlor shut down after employee offers sex to detective

An Eastpointe massage parlor was busted offering sex acts to a detective who visited the business after police received complaints.

Police said customers at Bella Touch Massage on 10 Mile reported being offered sexual acts after their massages were complete. A detective visited the business on Tuesday and received a massage. After the massage, the massage therapist offered to perform sex acts on him.

The business was searched after this, and the city is working to revoke Bella's business license. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will also review the case and decide if charges should be filed against the owner or workers.