Eastpointe offering free filters after high lead levels discovered in water

Lead levels in some areas of Eastpointe exceed normal levels, according to test results.

The city discovered that five of its 30 sites with lead service lines exceeded the Action Level of 15 parts per billion. This isn’t based on a health standard, but it does mean leaders in Eastpointe must investigate water quality samples, and educate its residents on lead in drinking water.

Leaders are assuring residents that tap water is safe to drink. However, they said to use a filter.

The Macomb County Health Department's director said in a statement that "we strongly recommend that households with a child or pregnant woman in the city of Eastpointe use a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water."

The city is hosting two events for residents to get free water filters:

Drive-thru distribution

Wednesday, Oct. 19

3-7 p.m.

Eastpointe Department of Public Works

17750 E 10 Mile, Eastpointe, MI 48021



Lead safe open house and filter distribution

Wednesday, Oct. 26

5-8 p.m.

Eastpointe City Hall

23200 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021

You can get a filter at city hall any day after Oct. 19:

City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

DPW Hours: Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more here.