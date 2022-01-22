Eastpointe police arrest man identified as person of interest in missing Zion Foster case

Eastpointe police confirmed Saturday that it had arrested someone identified as a person of interest in the missing person's case of Zion Foster.

Jaylin Brazier was arrested on a felony warrant in regard to the investigation headed by Detroit police.

Foster, 17, was last seen by her mom on Jan. 4.

Brazier is Foster's ex-husband's cousin. He allegedly picked up Foster at their Eastpointe home to hang out, something they often did.

Ciera Milton, Foster's mom, said she had looked at her daughter's location through her phone's GPS, indicating she was at the Greenfield and Seven Mile area.

Foster never came home, despite texting her mom that she would.

Detroit police is now handling the investigation. Eastpointe police were initially at the helm when their investigators recovered Brazier’s car.

Anyone with information, call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family has a GoFundMe HERE.

Brazier is expected to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 24 in the 38th District Court.