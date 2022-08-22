Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin

article

The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin.

Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after they received a tip that Lindsay has been allegedly serving up his street drugs in their city.

When police secured their search warrants, they searched his home and another location in Detroit where the drugs were being processed and sold.

During those two searches, Eastpointe Police said they found roughly one pound of fentanyl, worth about $35,000, plus other baggies containing fentanyl, cocaine, and hermoin.

Police also seized scales. suspected drug records, a press to compact the fentanly, hundreds of dollars in cash, a pink Glock 9MM, and at least eight cell phones.

Lindsay is facing charges including delivery/manufacture of drugs and maintaining a drug house and could get up to 42 years in prison if convicted.

Lindsay is already awaiting sentencing on an unrelated drug charge in Macomb County.