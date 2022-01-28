For Stan Yee Jr. and his collision and auto repair shop has had a quiet six decades of operation. But on Thursday, the Eastpointe business became front and center to a massive police presence after reports of gunfire

"It was bang, bang, bang, and then a pause for one second then another one, two, three," said Yee, who was among the first to call 911 after hearing the shots.

The next sight he saw were an army of officers descending on the corner of Ten Mile and Gratiot.

"They blocked the whole stretch out. They were in the parking lot, they were all over and had it covered," he said.

A double shooting is now being investigated at a nearby apartment complex where a man and woman were both hit by gunfire. The male victim died while the female victim is recovering from surgery and remains in critical condition.

She was struck in the stomach.

Eastpointe police don't know what led up to the shooting, but have released the identity of a figure they'd believe is connected to it.

Dennis Evans, 60, is sought by police for allegedly open firing on the couple. According to apartment residents, all three lived at the complex.

Evans was last seen in a black 2019 Kia Optima. The license plate is EBH-5813.

Police say if anyone sees him, they're asked to report his sighting to police immediately.