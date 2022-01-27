Gunman wanted by police after shooting 2 people, killing 1 in Eastpointe

article

A suspect is at large wanted for shooting two people and killing one in Eastpointe Thursday.

Police are looking for the suspect, they named as Dennis Carlton Evans, in the shooting which took place on 10 Mile Road near Gratiot.

He may be driving a Kia Optima with the Michigan license plate EBH5813. If you know where he is, call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100. Do not approach him, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Advertisement



