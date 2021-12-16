EB I-94 in Detroit closing this weekend for bridge work

article

Part of eastbound I-94 in Detroit will close this weekend while crews set new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass.

Eastbound I-94 will be closed between I-75 to Conner Avenue started at 9 p.m. Friday. It is expected to reopen by 9 a.m. Monday.

VIEW: Live traffic map

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will also be closed from I-96 to French Road.

Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound Gratiot Avenue, and eastbound 8 Mile Road back to eastbound I-94.