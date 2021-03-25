Two men in their 20's dead after being shot in Ecorse

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Ecorse that resulted in the deaths of two men Thursday morning.

Two victims were transported to the River Rouge police department after being shot. They died soon after

According to police, the men were shot near west Jefferson and union in Ecorse just before 5:30 a.m.

They were both in their 20's.

The men ended up in River Rouge after they were loaded into a white car by two women and driven there. They asked police for help before both victims died.

No one has been arrested yet. Ecorse police are the lead on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 later for more details