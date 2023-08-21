Ecorse teen dead after vehicles exchange gunfire in southwest Detroit

An elderly man says he was defending himself when he exchanged gunfire with a vehicle that had a young person sticking out the driver's side rear window in Detroit over the weekend.

The incident ended with a 19-year-old being taken to the hospital, where he was pounced dead.

"I don’t feel sorry because I saved my own life, but I do feel bad that somebody lost theirs," said the 72-year-old, who asked he not be identified.

The shooting happened in southwest Detroit Saturday in the area of Michigan Avenue and Livernois, where the shooter said he first observed the vehicle coming toward him. The individual hanging outside the vehicle was armed with a pistol.

"I got into my truck and drove off at a high rate of speed. They did a three-point turn, followed me and initially started firing," he said. "I could see the flashes and hear the gunfire."

The man said he initially tried dissuading the vehicle by firing two rounds into the ground. However, the man said more shots were fired from the Charger in his direction.

"So I turned and fired. They were probably 110 - 120 feet behind me and I fired several rounds through the rear window of my pickup truck," he said.

He also called 911 afterwards and police arrived immediately.

MORE: Suspect vehicle seized and arrests made after Detroit twins recovered following Monday Amber Alert

Detroit police say they're investigating the incident and were treating the situation delicately.

"We’re looking at both the person who was reported as a complainant as a suspect, and we’re also looking at some suspects in the other vehicle as possible complainants," said Police Chief James White.

White gave the update Monday morning, and said a Dodge Charger had showed up to Henry Ford Hospital with a male who had been shot in the head. Police have not determined what bullet hit the teen, but a rifle and shell casings were recovered from the Charger

"There’s no round as of yet consistent with coming into the vehicle and striking our victim." said White.

The deceased teen was a resident of Ecorse. His mother declined to comment.