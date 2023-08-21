Many questions remain after two 14-day old twins were recovered in Detroit after they were taken from a hotel in Livonia where their family was living.

Police declined to go into details about the twins' disappearance during a Monday press conference. They were missing for about 12 hours before they were delivered to Detroit Police's 9th Precinct.

Police, which included the FBI and local agencies, were also coy about the details they could discuss.

"I can say it was reported as an abduction. That's how we are treating it," said Livonia Police Capt. Gregory Yon, when asked if law enforcement were still treating the investigation as an abduction.

For Yvette McDonald, the grandmother of the victims, she's just as confused as she is pleased. The babies are recovering and did not have any injuries - but that doesn't explain what happened before hand.

"I'm glad my grandkids are safe and sound, but the story doesn't add up," she said.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, an Amber Alert went off for two twins who had been taken from their home in a Black Jeep. The twins, Montana and Matthew Bridges, were living with their mom and dad in a Livonia hotel.

The family was staying at the hotel because their west side Detroit home had been broken into.

According to McDonald, the Jeep the twins were taken in was also spotted at the break-in.

"They broke into my son's house the day before the kids was kidnapped and it was the same Jeep," she said.

Along with the Amber Alert was a photo of the Black Jeep, as well as two female suspects. The vehicle was later confiscated off Manor Street near I-96 in Detroit Monday afternoon, according to sources. Several bags of evidence were seen being taken from the vehicle after a neighbor sent a tip to police.

Police sources also said the children were taken to the residence at some point before they were recovered.

"They were safely brought inside the precinct, made contact with an officer at the desk," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "Everyone was on high alert, we got the same Amber Alert you got."

The details leading up to the twins disappearing were relayed to FOX 2 from multiple family members. The twins' mom used a Facebook Group to find other moms to help her care for her boys. Instead of help, the children were taken.

It's unclear if that's the story police are leading with as they continue the investigation.

Sources also told FOX 2 that several arrests were made. During Monday's press conference, police said no one was in custody at the time.

"We just trying to get these babies home right now. That's what we trying to do and what's the future for them," said McDonald.