Ecstasy found after man assaults, robs girlfriend at Royal Oak Township hotel

A man was arrested with 40 ecstasy pills in his pocket, after he allegedly assaulted and robbed his girlfriend at a hotel in Royal Oak Township June 26.

Michigan State Police were called to the American Inn and Suites on 8 Mile Road after a woman reported being struck in the face and body by her boyfriend. The woman told police that he then threw a brick at her car window, before stealing $300 from her.

Troopers established a perimeter around the building with canine units and the assistance of Oak Park Police, before confirming with surveillance footage that the man was in a fourth-floor room.

After a short struggle, police arrested the man who was found hiding in the corner of the room.

During the arrest, police found the ecstasy pills in his pocket.

The victim refused medical treatment.

The man was lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending formal charges.

"If you are experiencing violence in your relationship, there is help available to you." said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "You can call 866.VOICEDV 24 hours a day for access to resources and help getting out of that relationship."