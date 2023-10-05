Egypt Covington murder suspects' sentencing • Ford lays off 400 • Rash of public masturbating worries police

The final suspects in the murder of Egypt Covington will be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty days before their trials were set to begin over the summer.

Covington was found shot and bound in Christmas lights inside her Van Buren Township home in 2017 during a robbery gone wrong.

Shandon Groom and Timothy Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July, just days before their trials were slated to begin. Moore also pleaded guilty to one count of felony firearm.

Because of the pleas, charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and felony firearm were dismissed against them.

A third suspect, Shane Evans is currently in prison after pleading guilty to the same charge. He was sentenced to 15-25 years in May.

Ford lays off 400 more workers

Ford has laid off 350 workers at the Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage," Ford said in a statement.

The automaker has now laid off 1,330 employees since the strike began Sept. 15.

This most recent round of layoffs comes after UAW members at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant began striking last Friday. Before that, the only Ford facility targeted by the union was Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Mich.

Murder victim found during welfare check

Inkster police checking on a man Wednesday night found him murdered.

Officers went to the home on Meadow Lane near Middlebelt around 9:45 p.m. and discovered the 40-year-old's body.

Now, a manhunt is underway for the person responsible. Investigators believe they have identified a person of interest, but are not revealing their name publicly at this time.

"Any witnesses, if you've seen something out of the ordinary in this area, Meadow Lane, Inkster, Mich., if you've seen anything out of the ordinary in the last week or so, need to contact us," Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff said.

It isn't clear how long the victim was dead before his body was found.

Tips can be reported to Inkster police at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Multiple people caught publicly masturbating in Dearborn Heights

An investigation is ongoing after a gross trend seen in Dearborn Heights - men masturbating in public.

Three men in three locations in the city were seen doing this in the same week.

One of the instances was caught on camera. He was naked inside his vehicle with the door open.

"The individual was found to be naked in his car, pleasuring himself in the parking lot," said Paul Vanderplow, with Dearborn Heights police.

Police are leaning towards this not being a coincidence and that it could even be a social media "challenge."

"Anytime you get these reports of something very similar like this, yes, there is no coincidence," Vanderplow said. "It sounds like one of those TikTok challenges."

One of the suspects was arrested and charged after an incident near Annapolis High School last week. The others are still out there.

Mel Tucker's sexual harassment hearing starts Thursday

A hearing that will weigh allegations of sexual harassment against Mel Tucker, Michigan State University's fired football coach, is expected to begin Thursday in East Lansing.

The disciplinary hearing will sort through whether Tucker violated the school's sexual misconduct policy in his communications with Brenda Tracy, and examine the credibility of both figures.

The hearing is expected to span Oct. 5 and 6 and will attempt to determine if the accusations against Tucker are true - that he pursued Tracy romantically including the details of a phone call where he masturbated and used sexual comments toward her - and whether he sought to exact revenge against the accuser when he canceled a scheduled visit to campus by Tracy.

The hearing is a step in the Title IX office's investigation that began months ago when a complaint was first filed against Tucker by Tracy.

Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction

The Biden administration announced it waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction on Wednesday, marking the administration’s first use of a sweeping executive power employed often during the Trump presidency.

The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement on the U.S. Federal Registry with few details outlining the construction in Starr County, Texas, which is part of a busy Border Patrol sector seeing "high illegal entry." According to government data, about 245,000 illegal entries have been recorded so far this fiscal year in the Rio Grande Valley Sector which contains 21 counties.

"There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas," Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, stated in the notice.

Read more here.