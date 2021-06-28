Elderly Dearborn man dies after slipping, falling in flooded basement

An 87-year-old Dearborn man died Saturday after he slipped and fell in his flooded basement.

Hussein Reda was trying to shut the air conditioning off when he went into the basement as it filled with water. A neighbor found him during a welfare check.

Related: Stranger saves dogs from drowning after floodwaters fill basement of Grosse Pointe Farms home

Hussein Reda's son, Samir Reda, remembered his father as someone who made sacrifices for his family.

Hussein Reda

"We grew up in Kuwait. We moved here in 1989 to go to school," he said.

Samir Reda said condolences have been flowing in from around the globe.

"Funny, always smiling. Even yesterday at the funeral everyone was talking about how nice he was and never spoke bad about anyone," he said.

More: Resources available for flood victims in Metro Detroit

Advertisement

As Samir Reda cleans up the mess from his parents' flooded home, he said he is concerned about his mother, who is also elderly.