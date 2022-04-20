Elderly Detroit man found dead after fire on city's west side; arson crews investigating

article

An elderly man who was disabled died in a house fire in Detroit Wednesday morning.

The Detroit Fire Department said crews responded to a two-story dwelling on the city's west side after a blaze was reported around 8 a.m.

Inside a home on Marlowe Street, crews found a 69-year-old man on the first floor.

He was reported as unconscious and later pronounced dead.

It's not clear what started the fire, but the fire department says that its arson team was on the scene investigating.

