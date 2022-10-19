Elderly Dundee woman targeted by scammer almost loses $12K

A 75-year-old Dundee woman was almost scammed out of $12,000 cash from someone claiming to be a Geek Squad representative.

The Dundee Police Department said the victim got the call on Tuesday afternoon. The person, claiming to represent Geek Squad, told her she was entitled to a $120.00 refund on her computer.

Investigators said the caller told her to get online, go to a website and follow his directions.

Police said she followed his instructions and was to input $120.00 on a line on the computer. She attempted to type $120.00, but the decimal point was never displayed and the caller claimed that the victim had typed $12000.

He told her that the money was already deposited into her bank and would show up on the next business day, according to police. He convinced the victim that he would lose his job and that the money need to be returned now.

Police said she was instructed to withdraw nearly $12,000 in cash and send it to him overnight at a location in Las Vegas, NV. She went to her bank, withdrew the money, and traveled to a UPS Store in Monroe, MI to package the cash and send it.

After the victim left the store, she realized she was likely scammed, police said.

"Fortunately, the victim returned to the UPS Store and thanks to some fine work by the UPS staff, they were able to retrieve the package and recover all the money before it was shipped," said the Dundee Police Department.

She notified Dundee Police of the scam and their investigators reached out to UPS Security, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and federal law enforcement to assist in identifying the scammer.

Police said the scammer used a false name and a pharmacy location in Las Vegas as the package's delivery spot.

"We share this incident to alert others of the various types of clever scams which happen daily throughout the country, including right here in Dundee yesterday. Scammers often target senior citizens. Please share this," said the Dundee Police Department. "There is no need to point out the obvious. The 75-year-old victim is aware she was scammed and almost lost the money. Let's work on making sure this doesn't happen to someone else we know and care about."

