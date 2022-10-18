Feds: Guns sold by illegal firearms dealer traced to Detroit, Ypsilanti shootings

A man is accused of buying and selling guns to felons, according to an affidavit.

According to federal agents, Harold Eugene Outley IV purchased 27 firearms from Dunham's Sports stores in Allen Park and Dearborn Heights between March 2021 and April 2022. He did not register these with the state.

Since then, 10 of those guns have been recovered from people other than Outley, and at least two of them were used in shootings, the court filing says.

According to records, one of those guns was used in two separate shootings. The gun, purchased by Outley on June 20, 2021, was used in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Aug. 25, 2021, and in a shooting at Got Burger in Ypsilanti on Sept. 4, 2021.

Another gun purchased by Outley was allegedly used in a shootout between two men a month after Outley bought it.

When interviewed about the gun sales in May, Outley allegedly told an investigator he did not know that he needed to apply for a license to sell firearms. He also allegedly said he wasn't lying on federal forms when he purchased the guns since he was the one owning them until he decided to sell them.

According to the court filing, Outley said he hasn't worked since 2018, makes about $1,000 per firearm, and claimed he has made $30,000-$50,000 selling guns.

Authorities are seeking an engaging in the distribution of firearms without a license charge against Outley.