Elderly man fatally stabbed Saturday on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred this afternoon on Detroit's west side.

Police said that an elderly man was stabbed around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. It happened in the 6300 block of Curtis Ave, south of 7 Mile Rd.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

