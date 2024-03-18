Elderly women beaten, raped in Dearborn home invasion; suspect in custody

article

A home invasion suspect is in custody after a violent sexual assault of a pair of elderly women in Dearborn Sunday, police said.

The male suspect was tracked down at a nearby motel and arrested after police collected evidence and after speaking to witnesses.

The home invasion took place in the Outer Drive and Southfield area Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at 2 p.m. to find the injured victims.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered two elderly female residents who had been severely abused and sexually assaulted by an unknown adult male who illegally entered their home," said police in a release. "Dearborn Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel rendered medical aid to the victims immediately at the scene and prepared them for transport to an area hospital."

Both women remain hospitalized for their injuries.

The male suspect's identity has not been released yet, pending official charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police believe the suspect was alone and said there is no further threat to the community.

"The crime committed in our community over the weekend is shocking and horrifying," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "I applaud and thank the community members who assisted our officers in swiftly bringing the perpetrator to justice and protected our residents from any further threat.

"As our investigation continues, our thoughts remain with the victims of this incident, their families, and their neighbors as they heal and recover from this trauma."

Anyone with information about the incident may call Dearborn police at (313) 943-2240.

