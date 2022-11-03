Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals.

Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted their ballots ahead of Election Day. But millions will still head to their polls in person on Nov. 8. Included among them are three proposals but the first one is the one getting the least amount of publicity.

RELATED: Michigan Election Day guide and results for Nov. 8, 2022

What are Michigan's three proposals?

Proposal 1: limiting term limits and requiring financial disclosures

Proposal 2: changes to voting laws including early voting and drop boxes

Proposal 3: abortion on the ballot

What would Proposal 1 change?

If voters approve Proposal 1, it would require all state elected officials - Governor, Lt. Gov, legislature members, Secretary of State, and Attorney General - to file annual financial disclosures starting in 2024. This includes all assets, income sources, gifts, and roles held in organizations.

Read the proposal language

It would also limit how long someone can serve at the state level. If someone is elected, they would be allowed to serve in either the state Senate or House for a maximum of 12 years: six two-year House terms, three four-year Senate terms or a combination.

RELATED: LIVE RESULTS FOR PROPOSAL 1 WILL START COMING IN AT 8 P.M. ON ELECTION DAY.

What would Proposal 2 change?

If Proposal 2 is passed, it would add multiple changes to the Michigan Constitution by adding language to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballot.

Read the proposal language

The ballot gives voters the right to verify their identity without requiring identification to vote.

Perhaps the biggest change would be to the in-person voting which would require nine days of early in-person voting.

If the ballot is passed, Michigan would join 23 states in allowing early in-person voting. The polls would be open for eight hours each day for a workweek plus two weekends until the Sunday before Election Day.

RELATED: LIVE RESULTS FOR PROPOSAL 2 WILL START COMING IN AT 8 P.M. ON ELECTION DAY.

What would Proposal 3 change?

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, Michigan found itself at a crossroads: a 1931 law was still in place that banned abortion in the state. However, it had been dormant due to the superseding Roe v. Wade law. In the months leading up to the reversal, Michigan lawmakers pushed to keep abortion legal in the state - and have won out so far. But Proposal 3 will make the decision final.

Of the three proposals, Proposal 3 is getting by far the most attention from both sides of the political aisle. It would give the right to decide on prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, infertility, and other decisions to the patient.

Read the proposal language

It would also legalize abortion and invalidate the previous laws that conflict with it. Meaning the 1931 law that banned abortion would be wiped from the state law.

RELATED: LIVE RESULTS FOR PROPOSAL 2 WILL START COMING IN AT 8 P.M. ON ELECTION DAY.