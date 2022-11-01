Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election.

Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8

Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.

Civil rights issues are a main focus of Nessel's, and she founded the Fair Michigan Foundation. Other issues her campaign highlights includes consumer protection, protection for seniors, environmental protection, health care access, and robocall reductions.

DePerno is a lawyer with his own law firm in Southwest Michigan.

He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

His main issues, according to his campaign, include ending Covid mandates, outlawing critical race theory, securing elections, supporting police, and backing constitutional liberties that he alleges Nessel has disregarded.