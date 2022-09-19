Emoni Bates, EMU star and former No. 1 recruit arrested on gun charges in Washtenaw County

article

Emoni Bates, once the number 1 overall recruit in the country was arrested Sunday night in Washtenaw County on gun charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Bates, an Ypsilanti native, was arrested around 10:45 p.m. in Superior Township after the sheriff said he ran through an intersection and was pulled over. During the traffic stop, the sheriff said a gun was discovered and he was taken into custody.

Bates is facing two felony charges including carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a gun with altered ID numbers. He's due to be arraigned later in the day on Monday.

The 18-year-old Bates was the top-rated college basketball recruit in 2021 and committed to the University of Memphis. But he transferred back to EMU after his freshman year where he averaged a little more than 23 minutes per game, 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 38.6% from the field.

Bates was a consensus 5-star recruit out of Lincoln High School and initially committed to Michigan State before he reclassified and left high school and decommitted from MSU in 2021. He then committed to Memphis in August of last year and wound up transferring to EMU this summer.