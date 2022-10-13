Emoni Bates, former top college basketball recruit, to have felony charges dismissed

article

Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti native and former top recruit in college basketball who was arrested during a traffic stop in September is expected to have his federal charges dismissed.

Bates' attorney Steve Haney told FOX 2 a plea deal was reached with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

In exchange for the dismissal of felony charges against Bates, he will plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon. Upon completion of a misdemeanor diversion program, the plea will be entirely dismissed, Haney said.

The dismissal of charges was first reported by ESPN.

Bates was also expected to be reinstated at Eastern Michigan University Thursday afternoon, allowing him to attend classes and basketball practices and games. He previously left the University of Memphis for EMU to play for the 2022-23 team.

He's expected to be in court for a plea agreement in Washtenaw County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m.