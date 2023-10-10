Emotional, passionate pro-Palestine rally draws hundreds in Dearborn

In Dearborn hundreds gathered for a rally supporting the people of Palestine. Those behind the rally said it is not about hate, it is about getting justice and freedom.

"Free free Palestine," said Amer Zahr leading the cheer.

For nearly two hours pride for Palestine was on full display inside the Ford Community Center for Performing Arts. Their call was clear and often: Free Palestine.

"We are not ashamed to stand for a free Palestine," said Zahr.

Zahr, the president of the New Generation for Palestine says what happened on Saturday in Israel was not an unprovoked attack. It was a response to 75 years of oppression and occupation.

"This is not complicated, this is simply racism, apartheid, occupation, and ethnic cleansing," he said. "And that is what we are here today to protest, that's what we are here today to say we stand against. It’s been going on since 1948."

While violence continues in Gaza, Palestine and Israel, he and others at this rally say the violence should not be celebrated.

"We are a room full of love, full of hope, full of faith," Zahr said. "We have a homeland, we love our people. We love justice."

"We’re not here to celebrate. we are here because something tragic is happening," said Imam Suleiman Hanni.

The rally was about giving the Palestine people a voice in the midst of a crisis. And the message was delivered with passion.

"They left a fire in our hearts that will burn that state until its demise," said another speaker.

There were times during the rally when passions burned against one another

"We must truly believe that no child is more valuable than another," said Sam Baydoun, Wayne County commissioner, who was shouted at by a few in the crowd. "How can peace prevail when Palestinians are stripped of basic human rights."

Those speaking at this rally were quick to point out that lawmakers like Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Democrat Senator Gary Peters were not at tonight's rally, but did speak in support of Israel at a similar event last night in Southfield.

The speakers Tuesday urged everyone in attendance to remember that during the next election.