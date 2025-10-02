Emotional testimony in deadly Detroit playground drive-by: 'He won't get up, Mom'

Chilling testimony in the case of two young men accused of killing a 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened in June but on Thursday both defendants were in court for a preliminary hearing.

Brandon Ware is the alleged gunman, 19-year-old William Weaver is the alleged driver.

Investigators say on June 27th ware opened fire on people at Skinner Park on Detroit’s east side near Denby.

Alleged shooter Brandon Ware.

The victims, Davyion Shalmonson-Bey, 18, and 4-year-old Samir Grubbs were shot and killed.

As far as motive goes and who the intended targets were, we have learned that there was some kind of beef between two groups of people.

But who was in that group that was being targeted — investigators are not saying.

In court the judge instructed the media not to show witnesses' faces.

Alleged getaway driver William Weaver.

The person you’re about to hear is the mother of the 4-year-old victim.

Her voice has been altered.

"I seen him laying on the ground so I immediately went to get him, to pick him up," she said. "My son was a little closer to him so I asked him to grab him, to get out of there quick.

"He said he couldn't get up. 'He won't get up mom.' That's when my boyfriend picked him up and we brought him to the car. And we sped to the hospital after that."