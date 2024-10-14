Empty the Shelters: Adopt a pet for a discount at these Michigan animal rescues

article

There's only two days left to take advantage of Bissell Pet Foundation's fall Empty the Shelters promotion.

If you adopt an animal on Monday or Tuesday at participating shelters across the United States, you'll get a discount - a win for you and a win for the many animals waiting in shelters for a loving home.

As part of the program, adoption fees are reduced to $50 or below. For instance, the Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center is offering $25 dog adoptions and $15 cat adoptions.

All pets are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.

Some shelters require adopters to be pre-approved, and some pre-approval dates have passed. See the list below for details.

Participating Michigan shelters

Can't see the list below? Click here.