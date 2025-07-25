Expand / Collapse search

'Enough is enough!' Man found guilty for Macomb County crash that killed pregnant woman, unborn child

Published  July 25, 2025 12:25pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Travion Smith

The Brief

    • A man who hit and killed a family while fleeing police when he was 16 was convicted this week.
    • Travion Smith, now 18, was driving more than 90 mph when he ran a light and crashed into a family in Sterling Heights.
    • A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed, while her husband was paralyzed. 

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A jury concluded Thursday that a man is guilty of homicide for a 2023 crash in Sterling Heights that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Travion Smith, 18, of Detroit, was convicted of second-degree homicide, causing a miscarriage, two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment, and first-degree fleeing and eluding.

The backstory:

Smith, who was 16 at the time, was fleeing police when he ran a red light at Van Dyke and 16 Mile. He hit a vehicle occupied by Faith Gumma, her husband Norman Gumma, and the couple's 4-year-old son. Faith was killed, while Norman was paralyzed. Their son also suffered injuries but has since recovered.

The Macomb County Prosecutor said police had tried to pull over Smith on Van Dyke at 15 Mile, but he fled and reached speeds of greater than 90 mph before crashing into the family.  While the family suffered death and severe injuries, Smith was not hurt.

"This time, a jury has spoken! Enough is enough! This jury verdict reminds us all that every choice we make carries consequences that go far beyond the moment. This young man's decision to flee from a routine traffic stop has left an overwhelming loss," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "His actions not only shattered a family but also eroded the community's sense of security. Our office will always tirelessly pursue justice for the families who have to live with these unnecessary, tragic events."

What's next:

Smith will be sentenced Aug. 26.

The Source: A Macomb County Prosecutor's Office press release were used in this story.

Car crashesCrime and Public SafetySterling Heights