EPA continues to monitor Detroit River after diesel oil from spill found in Trenton storm sewer

The Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to monitor after last week's diesel oil spill in Trenton.

According to the EPA, 5 gallons out of a 20,000 diesel tank leaked into the Detroit River.

All the diesel oil was removed from the city’s storm sewer Friday. However, oil was found on the parking lot of the vacant Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on Monday morning after heavy rain. The EPA said there may be subsurface oil plume.

The company that may be responsible for the spill will remove the oil from the sewer and excavate the parking lot to determine the source of the oil, the EPA said.

No additional oil has gotten into the Detroit River.

EPA air monitoring in nearby residential areas Monday and over the weekend shows no elevated levels.