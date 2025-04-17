Escapee runs from Detroit police while still in cuffs

The Brief Detroit police were spotted chasing a 22-year-old man who escaped custody Thursday morning The suspect was still in cuffs when he ran from police - later being taken into custody after help from the community The suspect has an extensive criminal background involving both weapons offenses and violence



Police were seen chasing an escaped suspect who ran from custody Thursday morning after he had been arrested.

The 22-year-old was missing for at least 30 minutes before police found him near an apartment in Detroit's midtown neighborhood near Wayne state University.

What we know:

The 22-year-old was initially arrested by Detroit police between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday morning for carrying a concealed weapon.

Units with DPD's eighth precinct were transporting him when he assaulted some of the officers. While still in handcuffs, he fled officers and went missing for approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

Video caught the moment police found him and chased him across St. Antoine in Detroit.

He was arrested after a brief chase.

According to Lt. Matthew Bray with DPD, the 22-year-old has an extensive criminal background involving both weapons and violence.

Police chasing a 22-year-old suspect previously in custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is still unknown at this time and has not been released by police.

He will likely face additional charges due to running from law enforcement.