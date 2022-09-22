Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter back in court Thursday

Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated.

And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that Crumbley has everything he needs and should remain at the Oakland County facility. The virtual hearings, which include both an attorney for the accused mass shooter as well as someone to oversee his health and status at the jail, have been short in recent months.

Crumbley was previously in court on Aug. 25.

The 16-year-old's trial was originally scheduled for September, however that was moved to after the holidays to better account for potential schedule disruptions for a jury.

It won't be the only update expected to come from parties connected to the mass shooting, which left four kids dead and several others wounded. Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing families in the civil suit against the school plans to have a press conference Thursday.

A short release from the attorney said the 10 a.m. conference will discuss updates and "new" evidence uncovered in the shooting. He's also expected to break down timeline of the events that led to the shooting. Parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, who died in the shooting will be there.

Moving in tandem with the civil lawsuit is the expected criminal trial of Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer.

Both remain in jail as they await trial, which was delayed until next year to make time for more discovery.

