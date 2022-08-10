Oxford High School shooting: Court hearing scheduled Wednesday to discuss adding security guard to lawsuit

An attorney representing Oxford High School shooting victims filed a motion to add a security guard to the lawsuit, claiming she did not act.

This addition will be discussed Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Rae Lee Chabot's Oakland County courtroom. FOX 2 plans to stream the hearing – watch live above.

MORE: Lawyer says guard walked past victim, looked into bathroom before last victim shot

Attorney Ven Johnson filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to the lawsuit that currently names Oxford school district officials and teachers, as well as against accused shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Johnson said that based on security footage he watched, Potts failed to act on Nov. 30, 2021, the day four students were murdered in the school.

According to Johnson, Potts, who was armed, told investigators she thought the shooting was a drill. She also told investigators that she walked past Tate Myre after he had been shot, and thought he had makeup on for the drill.

Read more Oxford shooting updates here.

Johnson said the video showed Potts also opening a bathroom door while holding her gun after passing Myre.

Justin Shilling, Keegan Gregory, and accused shooter Ethan Crumbley were inside that bathroom, Johnson said. Potts is seen on the video opening and closing the door with her gun in hand before walking away. Shilling was shot after she walked away.

Shilling, who died the next day, was the fourth and final victim. Ethan Crumbley was arrested after walking out of the bathroom.