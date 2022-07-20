Judge to consider evidence in civil case of Oxford School shooting Wednesday

Lawyers representing the families suing Oxford Schools, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents following the teen's alleged rampage that left four students dead following the November shooting will be back in Oakland County court Wednesday.

The civil case, brought forth by the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling who were killed on Nov. 30, is seeking monetary damages from the district as well as the shooter and his family. It's one of many cases brought forward involving the Oxford School mass shooting.

The hearing is expected to be in mediation before it goes before a judge as both parties discuss evidence that should be allowed in the case.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which is pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley in the criminal trial, said it planned to intervene in the case over evidence permitted in the case.

The office previously stated the release of documents and video from the case could impact the criminal trial.

"The civil cases are also an important part of achieving justice for the victims, but we are asking that the criminal cases be allowed to proceed before more evidence is released," the office said in a statement. "We want to avoid any public release of video or other evidence that could inadvertently encourage future shooters."

A judge previously ruled the release of surveillance video from the school in the civil case.

In another June ruling, a judge overseeing the criminal trial tossed details relating to the Crumbley's home, Ethan Crumbley's internet search history, and some pieces of evidence found in the shooter's room.

