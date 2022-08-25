Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school shooter to remain in adult jail

article

Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail following a review hearing of his status as an incarcerated juvenile. The accused mass shooter has been in jail since his arrest over the Nov. 30 incident that left four students dead.

Crumbley's appearance in front of Judge Kwame Rowe in circuit court happened Thursday morning with no significant updates from either the prosecution or the defense. He's had several virtual meetings with the judge that also include his attorney and a guidance counselor hired to oversee the care of the 16-year-old.

The remote hearing is required by Michigan law for juveniles jailed in adult jail.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. over Zoom.

Crumbley's trial was originally scheduled for September, however that was moved to after the holidays to better account for potential schedule disruptions for a jury.

Students returned to class at Oxford on Thursday for the first day of school. The ramifications from the mass shooting last November continue to reverberate around the community. Students will see evidence of the shooting's impacts when they enter the high school for the first time in the form of biometric scanners and an increased security presence.

