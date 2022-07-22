Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford School shooter to remain in adult jail in Oakland County

The accused shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail in Oakland County, a judge ordered Friday. The 16-year-old, who allegedly killed four and injured seven others during a rampage last November was in court at 9 a.m. for a monthly review of his incarceration.

Crumbley's next monthly hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

The remote hearing required by Michigan law for juveniles jailed in adult jail.

Crumbley's trial was originally scheduled for September, however that was moved to after the holidays to better account for potential schedule disruptions for a jury.

There are two other legal fronts making their way through the court system that pertain to the Oxford School shooting: The criminal case against Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer that's been brought forth by the Oakland County Prosecutor and the civil case brought forth by victims of shooting.

Oxford School shooting civil case

Earlier this week a judge granted attorneys representing families in the civil suit of the Oxford School shooting their request to depose defendants in the case. It's unclear who the plaintiffs may want to question, but both district officials and parents of Ethan Crumbley, as well as the alleged shooter, were all named in the lawsuit.

Judge Rae Chabot granted a motion to compel depositions requested by plaintiffs in the case after hearing the motion. It's unclear who the plaintiff's attorneys plan to depose, but several defendants were listed in the lawsuits.

The civil case, which includes the families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling who died following the shooting rampage last November, listed the Oxford School District, multiple staff members, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents in the suit.

It's one of many cases brought forward involving the Oxford School mass shooting. The case remains in the evidentiary stage as parties work to resolve what evidence will be allowed in hearings going forward.

A judge previously ruled the release of surveillance video from the school in the civil case.

James and Jennifer Crumbley's criminal case

Both the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and defense attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have continued battling over what evidence should be permitted in upcoming criminal trial. Both have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In June, the defense team for the parents filed several motions to have evidence withheld from the trial, which is scheduled for October. On June 27, Judge Cheryl Matthews ruled details about the Crumbley's messy home, James and Jennifer's drug use, and their marital problems were not considered evidence.

Additionally, Ethan's internet search history cannot be used during trial, and hus Instagram posts will not be included. Matthews said there is no proof that his parents knew what he was looking up nor what he was posting, as he had multiple Instagram accounts that James and Jennifer did not follow.

She also ruled that a Nazi coin found in Ethan's room cannot be used as evidence in his parents' trials.

In the latest filing, the defense attorneys requested the Michigan Court of Appeals toss out the case.