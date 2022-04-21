Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school shooter in court for adult jail hearing Thursday

article

Ethan Crumbley will be back in court Thursday for a virtual hearing to review his imprisonment in an adult jail in Oakland County Thursday morning.

Because Crumbley is still considered a juvenile, his status in jail must be reviewed monthly, according to state law. Typically, teens charged with crimes are housed at Children's Village. But due to the severity of Crumbley's alleged crimes, he's remained in Oakland County jail.

He's expected to be in court around 9 a.m. in front of Judge Kwame Rowe.

Crumbley has been charged with 24 counts, including murder and terrorism after he allegedly shot and killed four teens. He also injured several others. The fallout from the rampage continues to roil the Oxford School District, which was just recently sued again by victims in the shooting.

Last Friday, the family of Hana St. Juliana sued the district and multiple employees, arguing they showed ‘deliberate indifference’ towards student's safety by letting Crumbley go back to class after meeting with him prior to the shooting.

In Crumbley's last court appearance, little had changed for the teen. With no updates from the defense, Rowe ordered him to continue to be housed at the jail.

Deborah McKelvy, Crumbley's guardian did bring up future educational plans for the teen, telling Rowe that she went over two possible schooling options. The Oakland County jail is now responsible for the suspect's education since it has taken over guardianship from his parents.

"Ethan is thinking about the best path, but the earliest would have to be after his 16th birthday," McKelvy said. Crumbley's birthday is in April.

The teen could either work toward the equivalency of a high school diploma or a GED as required by the state. The earliest he could resume schooling is for the 2022-23 fall semester.

Ethan Crumbley charged

Ethan was charged an adult on Dec. 1. He was arraigned on 24 counts, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism, and possession of a firearm.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

While the murder charges track with similar cases of mass shooters, the count alleging terrorism is a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after 9/11.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

McDonald admitted that it wasn't a "typical charge" for the crime. But "what about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community. The charge of terrorism reflects that."

The Oakland County Sheriff supported the charge "100%."

Ethan was ordered to be held without bond.

He was also assigned his own defense counsel: Paulette Michel Loftin.

Ethan Crumbley waives preliminary hearing

On Jan. 7, Crumbley was in court for a probable cause conference where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. By doing so, that sent the case directly to circuit court.

Last week, Crumbley was arraigned in circuit court on the murder and terrorism charges and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Haunting video was shown in court Thursday of Ethan Crumbley at the shooting range with his mom, Jennifer – practicing, with the same gun used in the Oxford High School shooting.