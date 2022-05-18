Ethan Crumbley returns to court Thursday for hearing, likely to remain in Oakland County Jail

article

Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused Oxford High School shooter, is back in court on Thursday where he will appear virtually for another hearing regarding whether he should remain in the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley is a juvenile and, according to the law, his status in jail must be reviewed monthly. Typically, teens charged with crimes are housed at Children's Village. But due to the severity of Crumbley's alleged crimes, he's remained in Oakland County jail.

On Thursday, he's likely to remain in the adult facility, which is what has happened on all of his previous appearances.

Crumbley has been charged with 24 counts, including murder and terrorism after he allegedly shot and killed four teens and injured several others.

He was last in court on April 21 where Judge Kwame Rowe ordered him to remain in the facility. Also during that hearing, Rowe set a tentative trial date for Sept. 6, 2022, but stressed that it could be delayed depending on upcoming motions and procedures that happen in court over the next five months.

A week after that hearing, on April 28, Crumbley turned 16 years old.

Ethan's trial is tentatively set roughly six weeks before his parents, James and Jennifer, are due for trial on their charges of manslaughter connected to the shooting.

During April's hearing, the defense did not argue for movement from the Oakland County Jail while the prosecution requested he remain in adult custody, which Judge Rowe granted. Ethan's education was brought up as well as options are still being evaluated.

The Oakland County jail is now responsible for the suspect's education since it has taken over guardianship from his parents.

The teen could either work toward the equivalency of a high school diploma or a GED as required by the state. The earliest he could resume schooling is for the 2022-23 fall semester.

Ethan Crumbley charged

Ethan was charged as an adult on Dec. 1 and was arraigned on 24 counts, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism, and possession of a firearm. He was 15 at the time of the shootings.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

While the murder charges track with similar cases of mass shooters, the count alleging terrorism is a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after 9/11.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

McDonald admitted that it wasn't a "typical charge" for the crime. But "what about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community. The charge of terrorism reflects that."

The Oakland County Sheriff supported the charge "100%."

Ethan was ordered to be held without bond.

He was also assigned his own defense counsel: Paulette Michel Loftin.