Ethan Crumbley trial date set for September 2022 in Oxford High School shooting

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in front of an Oakland County judge for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, April 21, where a tentative trial date was set for the teenager charged with killing four students inside the school.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a tentative trial date for September 6, 2022, but stressed that it could be delayed depending on upcoming motions and procedures that happen in court over the next five months.

Crumbley has been charged with 24 counts, including murder and terrorism after he allegedly shot and killed four teens on Nov. 30, 2021. Several other students and a teacher were shot and injured.

He was in court Thursday for his mandatory monthly review regarding his placement in the adult facility. As a juvenile, it is required by law that the court review if keeping him in the facility is the most appropriate place for him. This review must happen once every 30 days.

The defense did not argue for movement from the Oakland County Jail while the prosecution requested he remain in adult custody, which Judge Rowe granted.

The tentative trial date is set for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Rowe's courtroom. Crumbley is due back in court on May 19 for another check regarding his placement in the jail on May 19.

Ethan's trial is tentatively set roughly six weeks before his parents, James and Jennifer, are due for trial on their charges of manslaughter connected to the shooting.

During Thursday's hearing, the education of Ethan was brought up again as options are still being evaluated. This was brought up by Deborah McKelvy, Crumbley's guardian ad litem, in the previous hearing in March.

The Oakland County jail is now responsible for the suspect's education since it has taken over guardianship from his parents.

"Ethan is thinking about the best path, but the earliest would have to be after his 16th birthday," McKelvy said in March. Crumbley's birthday is in April.

The teen could either work toward the equivalency of a high school diploma or a GED as required by the state. The earliest he could resume schooling is for the 2022-23 fall semester.

Ethan Crumbley charged

Ethan was charged an adult on Dec. 1. He was arraigned on 24 counts, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism, and possession of a firearm.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

While the murder charges track with similar cases of mass shooters, the count alleging terrorism is a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after 9/11.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

McDonald admitted that it wasn't a "typical charge" for the crime. But "what about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community. The charge of terrorism reflects that."

The Oakland County Sheriff supported the charge "100%."

Ethan was ordered to be held without bond.

He was also assigned his own defense counsel: Paulette Michel Loftin.

Ethan Crumbley waives preliminary hearing

On Jan. 7, Crumbley was in court for a probable cause conference where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. By doing so, that sent the case directly to circuit court.

Last week, Crumbley was arraigned in circuit court on the murder and terrorism charges and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Haunting video was shown in court Thursday of Ethan Crumbley at the shooting range with his mom, Jennifer – practicing, with the same gun used in the Oxford High School shooting.