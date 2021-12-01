Everything we know about the Oxford High School shooting

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School, killing three students and injuring eight other people.

The first call about the shooting came in at 12:51 p.m. before more than 100 calls to 911 were made.

The Oxford High School victims

Four students were killed in the school shooting – 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Deputies were driving Myre to a hospital in a patrol car when he died.

Eight other victims are still alive:

A 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and jaw is in serious condition.

A 17-year-old girl is stable after being shot in the neck.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is stable.

A 47-year-old teacher was grazed with a bullet.

A 14-year-old is fighting for his life with chest and neck wounds. The sheriff said he's currently on a ventilator after surgery.

A 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest is in critical condition.

The Oxford High School shooter

The 15-year-old shooter has retained a lawyer and has not spoken to investigators. He is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village.

The suspected shooter used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was purchased by his father four days before the shooting.

When deputies stopped the teen, the gun still had seven rounds in it. He was arrested without incident.

"We believe he came out of a bathroom with a weapon in hand. Deputies took (the gun) from him he was walking down the hall," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "That interrupted what could have led to several more victims. The way I see it is, there were seven more victims in that gun."

Investigators searched the shooter's home on East Sreet on Tuesday evening and seized key evidence, including what appeared to be several long guns.

Oxford High school addressed ‘rumors’ weeks before shooting

Less than three weeks before the school shooting, Oxford High School sent out a letter to parents addressing "rumors."

According to the Nov. 11 letter, the so-called rumors "created some concern for students and parents."

According to the letter from the school, "student interpretations of social media posts and false information have exacerbated the overall concern."

It is unclear whether the rumors and concerns from earlier in November are related to the shooting.

The district said it had investigated each concern shared by parents and students and found that there were no threats to students or buildings.

