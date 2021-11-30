Oakland County Emergency Operations Center activated after Oxford High School shooting

The Oakland County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School.

County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement that the center will provide support and assistance to first responders and Oxford families after the fatal school shooting.

A 15-year-old student opened fire at the school, killing three other students and injuring at least eight people, including a teacher.

The three victims were identified late Tuesday night:

16-year-old Tate Myre died inside a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

"I’m horrified by this tragic shooting at Oxford High School today. The entire Oakland County community is in shock by this terrifying display of violence and our thoughts are with Oxford families tonight," Coulter said. "I’m grateful for the quick response from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and all the first responders."

The first call about the shooting came in at 12:51 p.m. before more than 100 people called to report what happened.

The shooter did not resist arrest but invoked his right to silence. He was taken to Children's Village, authorities said.