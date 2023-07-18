'Everything's just gone': Vehicle fire spreads to 2 Detroit houses

A fire spread from a pickup truck to two Detroit houses early Tuesday, destroying both homes.

A man, his partner, and their baby were asleep in one of the houses on Holcomb near Peter Hunt, while two people were inside the other home when both caught fire just after 4 a.m.

Everyone made it out safely, but both houses are considered a total loss.

"Told me that the neighbor's truck caught fire, and it caught their house on fire, and it also got mine on fire," said Ronnie Bolton, the landlord who owns the home where the two people were. "I got there, and it's just totally ruined. Everything's just gone."

Fire officials are investigating the cause.