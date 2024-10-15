Ex-AG Eric Holder skeptical of polling showing Harris underwater with Black voters

Recent polling suggests Vice President Kamala Harris is underwater among African American male voters and could close out her run for president with the lowest support from the group among Democrats in decades.

Data from CNN and the New York Times reveals Harris may be struggling to shore up what was traditionally a reliable bloc of voters for Democrats.

In response, the campaign has rolled out policies it hopes will bring back some of those voters. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is stumping for Harris in a bid to coalesce turnout in cities that have larger shares of Black voters.

However, Obama's former Attorney General Eric Holder isn't so convinced the polls accurately reflect the state of things.

"It's not something that can be dismissed given some of the numbers that we have seen," he told FOX 2's Tim Skubick. "But I don't think it should be overblown."

Holder also said he didn't necessarily agree with Obama's message that Black voters weren't behind Harris because of her gender.

"Yeah, I'm not sure about that," he said. "I can't get into everybody's minds and figure out exactly what it is that drives them one way or the other. What president Obama talked about (is) certainly something that is relevant."

Harris also appeared at a town hall with Charlamagne tha God for an interview Tuesday.

But when it comes down to election day, Holder believes Black voters and all demographics will make the decision to vote for Harris after looking at the platforms of both candidates.

"To make decisions based on facts as opposed to feelings that we live in a society that sometimes is sexist in nature, and we have these tendencies that we might not realize," said Holder.