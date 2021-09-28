Ex-daughter-in-law believes Dr. Anderson sexually abused her son who later died by suicide

More allegations are being leveled against the late Dr. Robert Anderson who has been accused of abusing countless student-athletes at the University of Michigan over several decades. This time, the allegations come from a member of his family.

Teri Anderson was married to the son of Dr. Anderson between 1995 and 2008. When she first heard the accusations filed against Dr. Anderson in February of 2020 that he was a sexual predator, she said the charges weren't surprising but the timing was.

"I remember saying, 'I'm shocked it's happening now, but I'm not surprised'," she said. "Dr. Anderson, or Bob as I knew him, was a very odd person. He was quiet, reserved, disconnected, and showed little emotions."

Anderson worked at U-M from 1966 to 2003 before passing away in 2008. It is alleged he sexually abused around one thousand young men during his time at the school.

Teri said Bob gifted his 50-yard line football tickets to the court so that his son could get favorable rulings in order for Bob to have more time alone with her children, especially her son.

"My motherly instincts told me that my son was dealing with things," Teri said.

Her son was only 7 when Dr. Anderson died in 2008. In 2016, her son took his own life.

"His voice has been forever silenced by a disease. A disease called suicide," she said.

Teri is not part of any litigation and it should be known that she has no direct evidence that Dr. Anderson ever molested her child. She can only speculate that the cause of her child's suicide was related to her belief of the alleged sexual abuse.

RELATED: Investigation: University of Michigan failed to address reports about doctor who assaulted hundreds

"If I can help even one person to be heard, to be listened to, to make a difference in their life from these statements today, for positive, it would make my son proud," Teri said.

The University of Michigan has no comment as it is working through a confidential mediation to settle claims.

Advertisement