Ex-Detroit hospital nurse named in another sexual assault case involving patient

The Brief An ex-nurse who worked at a Detroit hospital has been charged in another sexual assault case involving a patient. Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, had already been charged with another case involving a patient admitted in August. The latest victim was 31 years old, prosecutors say.



The ex-nurse who allegedly assaulted a patient while working at Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a 31-year-old woman.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, has already been charged in other assault cases and was named in a civil lawsuit last week.

The latest:

A news release from the Wayne County Prosecutors Office named Figueroa-Berrios as the defendant in a criminal sexual conduct case stemming back to an incident in August.

The ex-Detroit nurse allegedly sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman who had been admitted as a patient at Sinai Grace Hospital on Aug. 12.

He was arraigned on third-degree criminal sexual conduct over the weekend. Magistrate Delphia Burton gave Figueroa-Berrios a $100,000/10% bond with a GPS tether and curfew requirement if he is released.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and to avoid any hospitals unless he has a personal emergency.

Mug shot of Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, during a previous arraignment for a separate assault case.

The backstory:

A civil lawsuit filed last week named the ex-nurse as well as Sinai-Grace and its owner, Tenet Healthcare, for a sexual assault that happened on Aug. 18–19. Figueroa-Berrios allegedly assaulted a patient multiple times who was being treated for alcoholism.

Her attorney said when the patient later complained to staff about the assaults, they dismissed her. The lawyer added that the defendant was spotted on video entering and re-entering the room where the assaults took place.

"It's disgusting; it's vile," Todd Flood told FOX 2 last week.

Figueroa-Berrios was previously charged after he allegedly forced himself on a victim in a porta-john in Detroit this past May.

Related article