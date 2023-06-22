Ex-Macomb County prosecutor offered plea deal for using drunk driving fund for personal use

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been offered a plea deal in the federal case alleging he misused his office and siphoned public funds for his own personal use.

As part of the agreement with county prosecutors, Smith would admit guilt to misconduct in office, tampering with evidence, and conspiring to commit forgery. He'd also have to pay $25,000 into the fund he allegedly stole money from and spend 12 months in county jail.

If accepted, the government would dismiss six other charges.

Smith was previously sentenced to 21 months in prison on a separate state charge and fined $20,000 for his involvement in a criminal enterprise scheme. That's in addition to being forced to pay nearly $70,000 in restitution.

RELATED: Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith sentenced 21 months, fined $20,000

Smith, now 56, pled guilty to obstruction of justice after he asked coworkers to lie to the FBI during an investigation into allegations that he conspired to steal money from a fund that collected money from drunken driving cases.

As part of the plea, Smith would acknowledge that starting in 2014 he acted with corrupt intent when he took public funds.