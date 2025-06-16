article

The Brief The ex-sheriff's deputy from Macomb County was sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to assault and failure to uphold the law. Derek Reed slapped a 14-year-old while transporting them to the juvenile justice center in 2023, prosecutors say. Another deputy also charged in the case pleaded guilty in 2024.



The second of two Macomb County Sheriff's deputies charged in connection with assaulting a teen was sentenced to probation and jail time.

Derek Reed pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in April for the 2023 incident.

Big picture view:

The ex-sheriff's deputy from Macomb County will spend 45 days in jail and 18 months on probation, a circuit court judge ordered on Monday.

After pleading no contest to willful failure to uphold the law and assault and battery in April, Reed received his sentence for a case that stretched almost two years. He was fired from the department for his involvement.

"It's unfortunate that we are here today not celebrating a long career in law enforcement, but rather mourning it," said Judge Michael Servitto.

The judge said Reed's actions violated his oath of office, which makes it harder for police to do their job, as well as eroding the public's confidence in the police.

"This wasn't just a slapping of a defenseless 14-year-old for purposes of shackling the juvenile to get him to stop banging his head," the judge added. "You grabbed him by the hair, dragged him out of your patrol vehicle, and then you knelt on his arm when he was screaming to stop pinning his arm because he was handcuffed."

He received one day's credit for time served and will have to pay court costs. He will report to the jail on June 20.

Dig deeper:

The original incident happened in August 2023 when Reed and deputy Alan Weir were assigned to transport a juvenile to the county's justice center for a probation violation.

While moving the teenager, Reed slapped them.

In March 2024, Weir pleaded no contest to willful neglect in New Baltimore District Court, receiving a year of probation and a $750 fine. He was demoted as a result of the incident, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.