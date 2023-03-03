Ex-MSU basketball player Keith Appling to be sentenced on murder charge

Last month, former Michigan State University star Keith Appling pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting in 2021. On Friday, he'll be sentenced and could spend 40 years in prison.

Appling was charged in connection with a fatal shooting in 2021 and in February, he pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

FOX 2 plans to stream the sentencing live when it begins in Wayne County. Check back to this page for a live player.

Appling, along with his girlfriend Natalie Bannister, 30, of Jackson Michigan, were both charged in the shooting the defendant's 66-year-old cousin. Officers found the victim in a residence on Detroit's west side in May 2021.

Keith Appling at his digital arraignment Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 13240 block of Whitcomb Street in the early evening after reports of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as Clyde Edmonds, with multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn of the home.

Edmonds was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Detroit Police said the two men got into an argument about a gun and it ended with Appling shooting Edmonds.

Bannister allegedly drove Appling away from the crime, later lying about the case to police. She's since pled guilty to lying to a peace officer and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Appling was later arrested and charged in June 2021. He was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.