Former MSU player Keith Appling charged with shooting death of cousin

Former MSU player Keith Appling has been charged with shooting and killing his cousin in May after getting into an argument with him over a gun.

Appling was charged with the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds in Detroit on May 22. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor, Edmonds was Appling's mother's cousin and the two men got into an argument over a gun at a home on Whitcomb Street in Detroit on May 22.

The prosecutor said the two men argued before Appling shot Edmonds multiple times, killing him. According to the prosecutor, he then fled the scene with his girlfriend, Natalie Banister, 28, of Jackson, Michigan.

Appling has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and weapons charges. Banister is charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a police officer.

Michigan State Police arrested Keith Appling, the former Michigan State Spartan wanted for the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit on Saturday.

According to Detroit Police, Appling was arrested in Chelsea around 10:30 Monday morning by MSP and a gun was recovered when he was arrested.

When Appling was picked up in Chelsea, police said he was carrying another gun not related to the shooting of his mom's cousin.