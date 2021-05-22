Keith Appling, former MSU player named as suspect in fatal shooting

article

Detroit Police are looking for 29-year-old Keith Appling, who they named the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday.

Police say around 7:10 pm in the 13200 block of Whitcomb, the 66-year-old male victim and Appling got into a verbal argument that turned physical, and Appling fired several gunshots, killing the man.

According to police Appling then fled the scene in a newer model tan Buick Regal.

Appling is described as being 6'2, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on the suspects' whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.